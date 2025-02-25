Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Feb 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chhattisgarh: Three killed as motorcycle collides with car in BJP MP’s convoy

ByS Kareemuddin
Feb 25, 2025 11:02 AM IST

The accident took place on Monday night around 11 pm near Podgaon village under Antagarh police station area.

Three people were killed after the motorcycle they were riding on collided with an SUV which was part of the convoy of BJP MP Bhojraj Nag in Kanker district of Chhattisgarh, the police said on Tuesday.

Representational image.
Representational image.

The accident took place on Monday night around 11 pm near Podgaon village under Antagarh police station area.

The police said the Kanker MP was heading home to Antagarh from Bhanupratappur when the collision took place.

“It was a private vehicle which was part of the convoy. The MP was in another vehicle which was ahead of the vehicle that collided with the bike,” Kanker SP Kalyan Elesla said.

As per preliminary information, the SUV was trying to avoid stray cattle on the road when it hit the motorcycle which was coming from the opposite direction, the police said.

“The three injured people were shifted to a local hospital where two of them were declared dead on arrival. The third person was shifted to Kanker district hospital where he succumbed to injuries during treatment,” the police added.

The deceased were identified as Khumeshwar Samrath, Tameshwar Dehari and Girdhari.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On