Chhattisgarh: Three killed as motorcycle collides with car in BJP MP’s convoy

Three people were killed after the motorcycle they were riding on collided with an SUV which was part of the convoy of BJP MP Bhojraj Nag in Kanker district of Chhattisgarh, the police said on Tuesday. Representational image.

The accident took place on Monday night around 11 pm near Podgaon village under Antagarh police station area.

The police said the Kanker MP was heading home to Antagarh from Bhanupratappur when the collision took place.

“It was a private vehicle which was part of the convoy. The MP was in another vehicle which was ahead of the vehicle that collided with the bike,” Kanker SP Kalyan Elesla said.

As per preliminary information, the SUV was trying to avoid stray cattle on the road when it hit the motorcycle which was coming from the opposite direction, the police said.

“The three injured people were shifted to a local hospital where two of them were declared dead on arrival. The third person was shifted to Kanker district hospital where he succumbed to injuries during treatment,” the police added.

The deceased were identified as Khumeshwar Samrath, Tameshwar Dehari and Girdhari.