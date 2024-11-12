Chhattisgarh tiger death: HC registers suo motu case

The Chhattisgarh high court on Monday took suo motu cognisance of the death of a tiger due to suspected poisoning in Korea district last week. Representational image.

The HC ordered the state’s additional chief secretary (forest and climate change) to file an affidavit regarding steps taken to preserve wildlife in the state.

A tiger was found dead in the district on November 8 and after primary investigation, the forest department claimed that the animal died due to poisoning.

Later, officials said the tiger’s viscera samples had been sent for laboratory examination to ascertain the exact cause of death.

A division bench of chief justice Ramesh Sinha and justice Amitendra Kishore Prasad took cognisance of the death of the tiger said registered a suo motu case.

“From perusal of the said news item, it transpires that the carcass was found at the same location where a tiger poaching took place in June 2022,” the HC in its order said.

Though the case of death of the tiger was suspected as poisoning, but as a half-eaten buffalo lay nearby, it was believed to be a revenge killing, the HC further said.

“In view of the facts and circumstances, 10 days’ time is given to the additional chief secretary (forest and climate change) to file his personal affidavit regarding what steps and action have been taken to preserve wildlife,” it said.