Chhattisgarh: Two CRPF jawans killed in lightning strike in Dantewada

Two constables of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were killed in a lightning strike during a training session at the Barsoor training center in Dantewada district. Representational image.

According to a statement issued by the Dantewada police, the incident occurred around 3pm on Wednesday. The victims have been identified as Mahendra Kumar, a resident of Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, and S Shahual Alam, a resident of Sahibganj in Jharkhand. Both were from the 111 Battalion of CRPF.

The jawans were immediately rushed to the district hospital, around 40km from the training centre, but doctors declared them dead on arrival. The families of the deceased jawans have been informed.

This is the second such incident in the last two days. On Thursday, a 23-year-old jawan died in a lightning strike during an anti-Naxal operation in Bijapur district.

Constable Kamlesh Hemla lost his life when a squad of the CRPF’s 85th battalion was out on an area domination operation from its Kavadgaon camp in adjoining areas in the morning.

A resident of Santoshpur village in the district, Hemla belonged to the Bastariya Battalion, a special unit of the CRPF comprising youth scouts from the Naxal-affected districts of the Bastar region.