 Chhattisgarh: Two suspected Maoists killed in Bastar encounter
Wednesday, May 29, 2024
Chhattisgarh: Two suspected Maoists killed in Bastar encounter

ByRitesh Mishra
May 29, 2024 01:25 PM IST

With this incident, 118 Maoists have been killed so far this year in separate encounters with security forces in the state

Two suspected Maoists were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Bijapur district on Wednesday. A combing operation is underway in the jungle, police said.

Paramilitary forces in a Maoist-affected area. (PTI File Photo)
Paramilitary forces in a Maoist-affected area. (PTI File Photo)

Bijapur superintendent of police Jitendra Yadav said the encounter took place in a forest under Madded police station limits.

“A team of security personnel was out on an anti-Maoist operation when the encounter took place around 11 am. The forces were acting on information of about 10 Maoists of the Madded Area Committee of CPI (Maoist) camping in the jungle. The bodies of two Maoists and weapons were recovered from the spot,” the SP said.

With this incident, 118 Maoists have been killed so far this year in separate encounters with security forces in the state.

On May 23, seven Maoists were killed in an encounter with security personnel in a forest on Narayanpur-Bijapur inter-district border.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Ritesh Mishra

    State Correspondent for Chhattisgarh. Reports Maoism, Politics, Mining and important developments from the state. Covered all sorts of extremism in Central India. Reported from Madhya Pradesh for eight years.

News / Cities / Other Cities / Chhattisgarh: Two suspected Maoists killed in Bastar encounter
