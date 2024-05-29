Chhattisgarh: Two suspected Maoists killed in Bastar encounter

Two suspected Maoists were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Bijapur district on Wednesday. A combing operation is underway in the jungle, police said. Paramilitary forces in a Maoist-affected area. (PTI File Photo)

Bijapur superintendent of police Jitendra Yadav said the encounter took place in a forest under Madded police station limits.

“A team of security personnel was out on an anti-Maoist operation when the encounter took place around 11 am. The forces were acting on information of about 10 Maoists of the Madded Area Committee of CPI (Maoist) camping in the jungle. The bodies of two Maoists and weapons were recovered from the spot,” the SP said.

With this incident, 118 Maoists have been killed so far this year in separate encounters with security forces in the state.

On May 23, seven Maoists were killed in an encounter with security personnel in a forest on Narayanpur-Bijapur inter-district border.