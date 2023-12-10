close_game
News / Cities / Others / Chhattisgarh villager killed by Maoists in Bastar’s Narayanpur district : Police

Chhattisgarh villager killed by Maoists in Bastar’s Narayanpur district : Police

ByS Kareemuddin
Dec 10, 2023 04:35 PM IST

Police said that the victim was attacked by unidentified Naxalites when he was returning home after performing rituals at a temple in Chhotedongar village

A man was hacked to death allegedly by Maoists in Bastar’s Narayanpur district on Saturday, a police official said.

Police said the Maoists accused the victim of being an agent of a mining company. (Representative Image)
Police said the Maoists accused the victim of being an agent of a mining company. (Representative Image)

Police said that the victim, identified as Komal Manjhi, was attacked by unidentified Naxalites when he was returning home after performing rituals at a goddess temple in Chhotedongar village.

Inspector General of Police , Bastar range , Sunderaj P said that the Maoists hacked the victim with an axe.

Police have also recovered a hand-written note purportedly written by Maoists in which they accused Manjhi of acting as an agent for Aamdai Ghati iron ore mine and making huge money.

Soon after being alerted about the incident of attack on Manjhi, a police team was sent to the spot and his body was moved to a government hospital for post-mortem.

Police claimed that the victim’s uncle had received death threats from Maoists just before the elections in the past, he said.

“During last month’s assembly elections, some people from interior pockets of the district, including Manjhi and his uncle, were shifted to Narayanpur headquarter and kept under protection in view of their safety. After the second phase of voting concluded, the duo returned to their village and refused to avail protection,” a police officer said.

On November 11, Ratan Dubey, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Narayanpur district unit vice president and the area’s assembly convenor, was hacked to death with a sharp edged weapon in the market at Kaushalnagar village by the Maoists.

On October 20, BJP worker Birju Taram was shot dead by suspected Maoists in Sarkheda village in Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki district.

