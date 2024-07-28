Chhhattisgarh boy killed as IED planted by Maoists goes off in Bijapur

A 10-year-old boy was killed in the explosion of a pressure IED planted by Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on Saturday, police said. The boy’s mother, who was accompanying him, was a few metres away from him during the blast and escaped unhurt, it said. (Representational image)

Police in a statement said that the boy, Hidma Kawasi, a resident of Mutvendi village, was grazing goats near Pidiya Murumpara village at around 2.30pm when he accidentally came in contact with a pressure IED connection, triggering a blast and causing serious injuries to his leg.

His mother, who was accompanying him, was a few metres away from him during the blast and escaped unhurt, it said.

The woman alerted villagers about the incident following which the boy was taken to Mutvendi camp of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) by villagers on foot.

“The boy was shifted to the camp at around 4pm as it took time to cross flooding rivulets and difficult terrain during monsoon,” it said.

The boy was administered preliminary treatment at the camp and then CRPF personnel shifted him to Bijapur district hospital. As water was flowing above the bridge on Cherpal river between Gangoor and Bijapur, it took time to cross it and the boy was admitted to the district hospital at around 6pm, the statement added.

With this incident, six persons have been killed in IED explosions at separate places in Bijapur district in the last three-and-a-half months, according to police.

