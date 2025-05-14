Child dies of suffocation in Kasara house fire caused by short circuit

THANE: A four-year-old boy died of suffocation when a fire broke out at a residence near the Kasara Bypass on Tuesday morning . The fire is suspected to have been triggered by a short circuit. Ranchi, India - May 22, 2019: Black marks on wall of hostel no 3 of RIMS after minor electrical short circuit fire which repaired immidiately at RIMS campus in Ranchi, India, on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. (Photo by Diwakar Prasad/ Hindustan Times) (Diwakar Prasad/ Hindustan Times)

The child, Krishna Kalu Bule, was the son of a small hotel owner in the locality. He was trapped on the upper floor while the family was trying to douse the fire.

On being alerted by locals, the Disaster Management Team of villagers arrived at the scene. With no immediate availability of water, they started to remove the items that could fuel the flames. The team rescued the unconscious boy and rushed him to the Primary Health Centre in Kasara where he was referred to Khardi Rural Hospital. The boy died on the way to the referred hospital.

Learning about the incident, Tehsildar Parmeshwar Kasule and Sub-Divisional Police Officer Milind Shinde visited the site. A private water tanker was called in, and after three hours, the village Disaster management team with the help of local youth managed to bring the blaze under control.

“It’s heartbreaking that we couldn’t save the child despite everyone’s best efforts,” Suresh Gavit, officer-in-charge of Kasara police, said.

Member of Parliament Suresh Mhatre expressed condolences and assured government support to the bereaved family.