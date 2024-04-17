 Child loses life battle in ambulance stuck in Hamirpur traffic - Hindustan Times
Child loses life battle in ambulance stuck in Hamirpur traffic

ByHT Correspondent, Kanpur
Apr 18, 2024 08:18 AM IST

Child dies as ambulance stuck in traffic on Kanpur-Hamirpur highway. Delay fatal for 8-year-old Rudransh injured in road accident with mother and uncle.

A child lost his life after the ambulance carrying the critically injured child got trapped in a traffic jam on the Kanpur-Hamirpur highway, on Wednesday. The highway is notorious for frequent road blockades caused by the movement of around 30,000 trucks carrying mined sand and crushed stones.

For representation only (HT File Photo)
For representation only (HT File Photo)

The delay proved fatal for the child named Rudransh, who was eight years old. The ambulance stuck on River Betwa bridge could not bring the baby to the hospital in time.

Rudransh was injured in a road accident, which claimed the life of his mother Reeti and uncle Rohit. The vehicle they were on was hit by a dumper near Budhwara village on Wednesday evening.

After the accident, the police rushed the injured Rudransh to the district hospital in an ambulance. Despite efforts to speed up and save the child’s life, the ambulance got stuck in traffic.

A relative, who was with Rudransh, said there was a long jam on the bridge. The ambulance got stuck in the jam. It took about an hour of struggle for the ambulance to get out of the jam, but by then, Rudransh had stopped breathing. Upon seeing him, the doctors pronounced him dead at the hospital.

News / Cities / Other Cities / Child loses life battle in ambulance stuck in Hamirpur traffic
© 2024 HindustanTimes
