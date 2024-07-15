Child, school van driver killed in mishap in U.P’s Kasganj

A student and the driver of a school van died when the ill fated van they were in collided with a school bus on Kasganj-Salempur road, in Kasganj district, on Monday morning. The driver of the van died on the spot and the injured students were admitted to the district hospital where a student succumbed to injuries. Damaged school van in Kasganj after the accident on Monday (HT Photo)

The deceased driver was identified as Vimal Singh and the child who died during treatment, as Anshu Kumar.

“The tragic accident took place on Monday morning when students were going to school. Children were going in the school van of Harbhan Public School. At a sharp turn in the road within the limits of Soron police station, the van collided head on with another school bus in which teachers were travelling,” stated Rajesh Kumar Bhartiya, the additional superintendent of police (ASP), Kasganj.

“The driver died on the spot, while seven injured students were taken for treatment to the district hospital. Three of them were referred to a higher centre for better treatment but one of the students succumbed to injuries and died,” Bhartiya said.

“The body of the driver has been sent for a post-mortem examination. The vehicles involved are being seized and legal compliance is being undertaken,” the ASP said.