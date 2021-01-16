Choose vaccine over virus, says Himachal Pradesh’s first beneficiary

Hardeep Singh, 34, a sanitation worker at Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla, was the first to get the Covishield vaccine for protection against Covid-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday morning.

Hardeep is among the 3,760 health workers in the state being administered the vaccine on Day 1 of the vaccination drive.

“It was a choice between the virus or the vaccine. I have chosen the vaccine and so should you,” said Hardeep, looking upbeat after taking the first shot. “People should get vaccinated as this is the only protection against coronavirus,” he said, urging others to shun rumours.

VACCINATION BEING CONDUCTED AT 45 LOCATIONS

Himachal Pradesh has been allocated 93,000 doses of Covishield vaccine. The consignment reached the state late on Thursday and was immediately despatched to the districts.

The vaccination drive is being conducted at 45 locations across the state.

Among those getting inoculated on Saturday are ambulance drivers, staff nurses, doctors, lab technicians, ASHA workers, pharmacists, sanitation workers and other health department staff.

A maximum of 540 health workers will be administered the vaccine in Shimla, 520 in Mandi and 500 in Kangra.

VACCINE STORES SET UP IN ALL DISTRICTS

Vaccine stores have been set up in all 12 districts of the state, besides 371 stores in medical colleges, block-level, community health centres and primary health centres.

Dr Gurdarshan Gupta, the chief medical officer of Kangra, the biggest district based on population, said that the district health authorities have received 8,600 doses of Covishield vaccine, 800 of which are meant for the armed forces.

“The vaccine will be launched at four locations in the district simultaneously and 100 people will be vaccinated at each centre,” he said.