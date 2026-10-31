Bengaluru, Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday expressed grief over the death of five tourists from the state in a helicopter crash near Joshimath in Uttarakhand and said the government was coordinating with the concerned authorities to ensure necessary assistance to those affected. Chopper crash: Karnataka govt coordinating with Uttarakhand authorities, says Shivakumar

A Bengaluru Police inspector was among five people from Karnataka who were killed when a helicopter crashed at Joshimath in Uttarakhand on Friday.

Speaking to reporters here, Shivakumar said that the tragedy that has occurred in Uttarakhand is a matter of grave concern for all of us.

"I have also visited the place over the last two to three years. Our people from Karnataka are facing considerable difficulties in this situation. All the concerned governments and officials in Delhi are also paying close attention to the matter. I have conveyed all the necessary information to them," he said.

The five male passengers who died in the accident were identified as Prathapa, a businessman from Hassan, Arun Salunke, an inspector with the Central Crime Branch of Bengaluru Police, advocates Shankar Gowda and Sudheer K, and H S Natraja, a poultry businessman.

The pilot of the helicopter, Capt. Himanshu, also died.

Calling the incident unfortunate and distressing, Shivakumar said that people had gone there to offer prayers to God, and such an incident has occurred.

"It is truly unfortunate. May the departed souls rest in peace. I pray that all our tourists exercise greater caution in the future. We must be more careful going forward," he said.

Referring to the closure of temples on October 10, Shivakumar said he had spoken to the seers there, including those from Karnataka based at Kedarnath.

"They had told me that they would come and receive the prasada. We must be extremely careful. We have already made all the necessary arrangements to ensure that whatever is required is organised and brought here," he added.

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