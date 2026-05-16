CID arrests two in Giridih in online child exploitation case

Jharkhand CID arrested two people from the Koldiha area in Giridih for their alleged role in an online network accused of selling obscene videos involving minors, officials said on Saturday. Representative image. (HT Photo)

The raid was carried out late at night by a special CID team led by deputy superintendent of police Aruna Smriti Khalkho. The two accused were picked up from their homes after technical investigation and digital evidence reportedly pointed to their involvement.

The case came to light after the cyber cell of Hyderabad Police reportedly found objectionable video material involving a minor girl. After technical checks reportedly showed links to Jharkhand, the matter was handed over to Jharkhand CID for investigation.

During the probe, CID found the alleged involvement of the two Giridih-based accused. Investigators suspect the case may be linked to a bigger organised network involved in selling illegal content online.

“The investigation suggests this may be part of a wider network, and efforts are on to identify others linked to it,” an official said.

According to the investigation, the group allegedly used a Telegram channel to sell such videos and may also have shared the content through some websites. CID teams are now examining mobile phones and digital records to trace more suspects.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The accused are being questioned, and more charges may be added as the investigation moves forward.

“Digital forensic checks, mobile data analysis and social media tracking are being used to find other people connected to the network,” an official said.

Police have appealed to people to immediately report any suspicious online activity related to child exploitation so that quick action can be taken.