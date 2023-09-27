CII Ludhiana zone hosts business analytics workshop

: The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Ludhiana Zone, in collaboration with CT University (CTU), organised a workshop on business analytics titled scientific approach to problem-solving. CII Ludhiana Zone organised workshop on business analytics in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Over 40 CII members attended the event.

Rishi Pahwa, chairman of CII Ludhiana Zone and joint managing director of Avon Cycles Limited, highlighted the importance of understanding clients’ needs and providing valuable solutions as entrepreneurs. He emphasised the need to continuously improve problem-solving skills through practical techniques and follow-ups.

Abhishek Tripathi, pro-vice-chancellor of CTU, was the session’s speaker. He discussed the significance of problem-solving in various aspects of business, including people and technical issues, both short-term and long-term.

