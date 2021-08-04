Home / Cities / Others / Civic chief submits official proposal for increase in water supply from Mulshi dam
HT Image
HT Image
others

Civic chief submits official proposal for increase in water supply from Mulshi dam

PUNE The Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar, on Tuesday, submitted an official proposal to demand five TMC (thousand million cubic feet) of water from Mulshi dam, now in the possession of the Tata company
READ FULL STORY
By HTC
PUBLISHED ON AUG 04, 2021 12:02 AM IST

PUNE The Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar, on Tuesday, submitted an official proposal to demand five TMC (thousand million cubic feet) of water from Mulshi dam, now in the possession of the Tata company.

The PMC commissioner said in the proposal, “Earlier, 11 villages merged with the PMC and in June this year, 23 more villages merged with the municipal limits. The existing water is not enough for the city. As more population has been added to the municipal limit, the state government must approve the additional water supply from Mulshi dam.”

The standing committee of the PMC on Tuesday approved the proposal and sent it to the general body. After getting a nod from the general body it will go to the irrigation department for final approval.

The state government has also instructed the PMC to send such an official proposal.

Deputy chief minister AJjt Pawar, while inaugurating the Bhama Askhed water project, instructed the municipal corporation to submit an official proposal for the same.

The irrigation department is also checking the legal aspect of how to get water from Mulshi dam. The water is getting used for hydraulic purposes and later goes directly into the sea.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.