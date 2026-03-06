Civil Services Exam-2025: Prayagraj, P’garh youngsters counted among high-flyers

Several candidates from the Prayagraj region, including Prayagraj and Pratapgarh districts, have excelled in the UPSC Civil Services Examination-2025, the results of which were declared on Friday. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Aditya Singh, a former student of the department of ancient history, culture and archaeology at Allahabad University, secured the 508th rank. According to department faculty member Atul Narayan Singh, Aditya completed his master’s degree last year and cracked the examination in his second attempt at the age of 23.

Another successful candidate is Atul Singh from Daraganj, who secured the 697th rank in his fifth attempt. Currently serving as a Naib Tehsildar in Sadar tehsil of Jaunpur, Atul is originally from Ulda village in Koraon, Prayagraj. His father, Jitendra Pratap Singh, works as an accountant in the social welfare department in Kaushambi, while his mother, Archana Singh, is an Anganwadi worker.

Prakhar Shukla from Prayagraj secured the 787th rank in his second attempt. A native of Sakardaha in Harraiya, Basti district, he is the son of Pankajesh Kumar Shukla, principal of a private degree college in Soraon, and Jyotsna Shukla, a homemaker.

Meanwhile, Shivani Tyagi, sister of North Central Railway officer Meenu Tyagi, secured the 807th rank. A resident of Hapur, Shivani prepared for the exam while staying at her sister’s residence in Prayagraj.

Two candidates from Pratapgarh district — Saumya Sharma and Madhavendra Pratap Singh — also brought pride to the region after securing selection for the Indian Police Service (IPS).

Saumya Sharma, son of local businessman Surendra Sharma and a resident of Roopapur locality of Pratapgarh city, secured the 162nd All India Rank.

Meanwhile, Madhavendra Pratap Singh, a resident of Donai village in the Patti Kotwali area of Pratapgarh, secured the 153rd All India Rank and was also selected for the IPS.

Madhavendra’s grandfather Yamuna Prasad Singh is a former divisional engineer, while his father Narendra Pratap Singh works as a TTE in the Railways.