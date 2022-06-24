Claiming support of many MPs, Chandauli farmer says will contest Presidential poll
After facing defeat in all the nine elections that he has contested so far, Vinod Kumar Yadav, a petty farmer from Chandauli, has now announced to contest the Presidential election.
With this announcement on Thursday, the man who cleared his class 10th around two and a half decades back, sought the blessings of Baba Kashi Vishwanath and Nandi for his victory. He also travelled all the way to Azad Park in Lahurabir on a bullock cart where he garlanded the statue of Chandrashekhar Azad.
When all the big names are doing rounds for the highest constitutional office in India and getting backed by their respective parties, Yadav who has not won even a single election till now, is still hopeful. “Baba Bholenath had come in my dreams and told me that as I have sent Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Gujarat to Delhi to become the PM, you go to Delhi and serve the country by becoming the President there,” he says.
“I am going to Delhi only to fulfil this dream. Hopefully this time I will become the President,” he said while claiming that he has got enough support from the MPs of many states.
Yadav also said that after the nomination for the presidential election, he would seek support from PM Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath.
Yadav has contested elections from Kshetra Panchayat member to Lok Sabha polls. He even contested the Lok Sabha election against PM Modi in 2019 and assembly election against minister Ravindra Jaiswal from Varanasi North seat in 2017.
He has so far contested nine elections including that of pradhan, gram panchayat, but he failed to win any of them.
As per rule, to file nomination paper for presidential poll, it is mandatory to have 50 electors as proposers and another 50 electors as seconders.
