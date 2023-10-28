Clash of Titans: India look to level World Cup win record with England

LUCKNOW Winning the World Cup requires meticulous planning, and Team India’s strategy to play on spinner-friendly wickets, especially against formidable opponents like Australia, England, South Africa, New Zealand, and even the Netherlands, was devised months before the marquee event commenced. Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan during a training session at Ekana stadium. (Deepak Gupta)

This strategy has yielded positive results, with India securing victories in all five matches at venues like Chennai (against Australia), Delhi (against Afghanistan), Ahmedabad (against Pakistan), Pune (against Bangladesh), and Dharamsala (against New Zealand). The upcoming match against defending champions England, to be held at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, promises similar conditions with bounce, pace, and spin-friendly pitches.

For Sunday’s match at this venue, both teams have distinct game plans. India aims to maintain their winning streak, while England looks to restore their pride in front of a capacity crowd on a Sunday.

With five wins in as many matches, Rohit Sharma and company are currently second in the points table, just behind South Africa. In contrast, England is at the bottom of the ladder with only one win in the 10-team competition. Given the conditions, India may consider opting for a third spinner, Ravindran Ashwin, as a replacement for either Mohd Shami or Mohd Siraj.

India kicked off their campaign with a captivating six-wicket victory over Australia in Chennai, followed by an emphatic eight-wicket win against Afghanistan. They continued their success by defeating arch-rivals Pakistan by seven wickets, followed by a seven-wicket victory over Bangladesh and a four-wicket win against New Zealand, showcasing their impressive tournament run.

India is the favourite against Jos Taylor’s England on Sunday, with the only uncertainty being whether the law of averages will catch up to them. In terms of ODI history between the two teams, India has more wins overall, while England holds the edge in World Cup clashes, winning four out of seven meetings.

Sunday’s clash also presents an opportunity for “chase master” Virat Kohli to equal Sachin Tendulkar’s century record by scoring his 49th ODI hundred at this venue. India’s batting has been outstanding, with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli contributing significantly. Kohli leads the batting chart with 354 runs at a strike rate of 90.53, including a best score of 103, while Sharma is second with 311 runs at a strike rate of 133.47, with a best score of 131.

Wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul has also been in fine form with 177 runs. Although he narrowly missed his maiden World Cup century, scoring an unbeaten 97 against Australia in the opening game in Chennai, his three unbeaten knocks have provided stability to India’s batting. Rahul’s familiarity with the ground, having captained the local IPL team, Lucknow Super Giants, adds an advantage to India’s preparations.

In contrast, England, despite possessing a squad filled with match-winners, has underperformed in the tournament. However, in the last World Cup match played between the two sides in 2019, India suffered a 31-run defeat at the hands of the English. But to overcome India this time, they must rectify numerous shortcomings in their plans. England’s assistant coach, Marcus Trescothick, acknowledged the team’s discussions on their performance in the first five matches, expressing disappointment and the desire to deliver a stronger performance in the upcoming match.

Trescothick described the match against India as a special occasion, highlighting the excitement of playing against India in their home country and the anticipation of a large crowd. England is looking forward to the challenge and aims to put on a stellar performance and emerge victorious.

