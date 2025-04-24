Class 12 student shot dead in Varanasi; locals protest with body

Enraged over the murder of Class 12 student in a room inside a parking compound just 200 metres from the residence of the director of Gyandeep English School in Khushhal Nagar, locals and the victim’s family staged a protest on Wednesday. They placed the deceased’s body on the Sidhaura–Shivpur road near Natiyanadai, demanding strict action against the accused. Police recovered a .32 bore licensed pistol, a shell, a cartridge, a magazine and a cold drink bottle with a glass from the crime scene. (For representation only)

Police reached the spot and managed to pacify the agitated crowd.

On Tuesday, Hemant Kumar Singh (18), a Class 12 student, was allegedly shot dead in a room within the parking compound. Police recovered a .32 bore licensed pistol, a shell, a cartridge, a magazine and a cold drink bottle with a glass from the crime scene.

According to police, Ravi Singh, the assistant director of Gyandeep English School, has been arrested in connection with the murder. A case has been registered against three individuals, including Singh, based on a complaint by the deceased’s family.

Hemant, son of advocate Kailash Chandra Verma and a resident of Marui village under Sindhaura police station limits, was living with his uncle, retired medical officer Dr CP Verma, in Parmanandpur while studying at Gyandeep English School.

Police said Hemant was having lunch on Tuesday when, around 1:30 pm, Ravi Singh called him on his mobile phone and asked him to meet near his residence. Hemant, accompanied by his friends Shashank and Kishan, went to the car parking compound near Singh’s house. Ravi reportedly took Hemant inside a room, asking Shashank and Kishan to wait outside. Moments later, a gunshot was heard.

On hearing the sound, Shashank and Kishan rushed inside and found Hemant lying in a pool of blood. Police were informed, and a team reached the spot and rushed Hemant to the district hospital. He was referred to the BHU Trauma Centre, where doctors declared him brought dead.

A case of murder has been registered under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against Ravi Singh, as well as Hemant’s friends Shashank and Kishan, based on the complaint by Hemant’s father.

Deputy commissioner of police (Varuna Zone) Pramod Kumar confirmed that Ravi Singh has been arrested, and the weapon used in the crime has been recovered. Further investigation is underway.

After a post-mortem examination, the body was handed over to the family on Wednesday.