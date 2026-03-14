In a bid to promote cleanliness and environmental conservation, the district administration organised a special cleanliness and plantation drive at Rani Talab in Dhaiya on Saturday. The campaign saw active participation from senior district officials, municipal staff and local residents. Cleanliness and plantation drive conducted at Rani Talab in Dhanbad

Deputy commissioner-cum-district magistrate Aditya Ranjan, senior superintendent of police Prabhat Kumar, deputy development commissioner Sunny Raj, municipal commissioner Ashish Gangwar, sub-divisional officer Lokesh Barange and several other officials took part in the programme and contributed through shramdaan.

Officials and employees of the Dhanbad Municipal Corporation assembled at the site around 6:30 am and collectively cleaned the Rani Talab premises. The drive also included a tree plantation programme aimed at spreading awareness about environmental protection.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Aditya Ranjan appreciated the efforts of the municipal corporation and citizens for participating in the initiative. “The municipal corporation has organised a commendable programme at Ranibandh today. This area lies along one of the city’s important routes, and by carrying out a cleanliness drive here we are setting an example for others,” he said.

Ranjan further stated that the administration plans to identify at least one water body in every ward and organise a cleanliness drive there once every month. “The ward that performs the best in maintaining cleanliness will be prioritised for implementation of various development schemes,” he added.

The Deputy Commissioner also appealed to residents to avoid littering and refrain from throwing waste or even religious offerings into water bodies. “Due to rapid construction and population growth, the number of water bodies in Dhanbad is steadily declining. It is important to preserve them for future generations,” he said.

He urged citizens to devote at least one day every week to cleaning their homes and surrounding areas and asked ward councillors to identify the dirtiest spots in their wards so that they can be restored with the support of the municipal corporation.