4 dead, several missing due to cloudburst in Jammu’s Kishtwar district

At least four bodies were recovered and many are reported to be missing after a cloud burst over Honjar village in Kishtwar district in Jammu region early Wednesday.

An officer at the police control room, however, put the number of missing people at 28.

“At around 4am today [Wednesday], a cloud burst over Honjar village in Dacchan area of Kishtwar district. We are getting reports that 28 people are missing. A search and rescue operation has been launched. We do not have the exact details for now. There’s no mobile phone connectivity in the area,” he added.

Kishtwar town is around 200km from Jammu while Dacchan is a remote and hilly area in Kishtwar district.

Kishtwar district police chief, SSP Shafqat Bhat said, “We have recovered four bodies so far from the debris. We believe that 30 to 40 people were in the village when the incident took place.”

Villagers construct their houses and live on the scattered slopes of the hills in Jammu.

The SSP said that bridges on one side of the affected area have been washed away and the river is in spate.

“We have sent rescue teams from the nearby police pickets. An army column has also been sent,” he said.

Bhat said that the affected village is around 50km from Kishtwar district headquarters.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast severe weather for Jammu and Kashmir. According to the forecast, “Widespread intermittent rain most likely to continue till July 30. Heavy to very heavy rain is also possible at some places.”

IMD also put out an advisory, stating, “Heavy rain may lead to flash flood, mudslide, landslide and waterlogging (in low lying areas). Accordingly, people are once again advised to remain alert and very cautious as water levels have risen in all rivers. Don’t venture out on hilly and landslide, mudslide prone areas.”