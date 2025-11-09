CM asks DUSIB to survey slum for Ujjwala scheme

New Delhi: Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday directed the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) to conduct a citywide survey of slum settlements to identify households still dependent on traditional cooking methods such as ‘chulhas’ and ‘angithis’. The initiative aims to reduce air pollution (Representative photo)

Officials said the survey will help the government prepare a list of families eligible for LPG connections under the Ujjwala scheme.

“We want every family to have access to clean energy, and curb the use of wood, coal or other air-polluting sources of fuel. Pollution control cannot be restricted to industries and traffic alone, it must begin at the household level,” Gupta said.

CM added that smoke from traditional stoves not only worsens air quality, but also poses serious health hazards for families living in congested areas. The government, she said, will prioritise providing LPG connections to these households.

Gupta also reviewed on-ground anti-pollution measures, asserting that her government is working on a “war footing” to tackle the crisis. “Maintenance vans and cleaning teams from departments like PWD, irrigation and flood control, DUSIB, DSIDC, MCD and NDMC are out on the roads, ensuring every stretch is cleaned thoroughly,” she said.

Gupta added that hotspots across the city are being managed by water sprinkling, mechanical sweeping and repair of damaged roads and footpaths to curb dust emissions.