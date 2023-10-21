CM assesses Ram Mandir construction; asks officials to expedite Green Field Housing Project

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday directed state government officials and the Ayodhya administration to expedite the Green Field Housing project, as both state governments and foreign nations intend to construct their guest houses in the sacred city. Guest houses of state government and foreign countries will come up, says Yogi (HT File)

The CM arrived in Ayodhya for a two-day visit to assess the ongoing development projects in the temple town. Presently, Ayodhya boasts 174 projects with a combined value of over ₹30,153.19 crore across 37 departments. Among these, 98 projects hold priority status according to the state government’s assessment.

Senior officials from both the state government and Ayodhya administration were present at the meeting. During the review, Adityanath urged officials to accelerate the Green Field Housing project, also known as the New Ayodhya project, highlighting the interest from foreign countries in constructing guest houses in Ayodhya. He also noted that numerous sects, along with Mutts and temples, are slated to take shape in Ayodhya.

While overseeing the road-widening project, the chief minister instructed officials to complete the first phase of the Ram Path, stretching from Naya Ghat to Udai crossing, by Deepotsav on November 11. This Ram Path is one of three road-widening projects underway in Ayodhya.

Adityanath also directed officials to construct community centres in 15 wards of Ayodhya Dham. He expressed his dissatisfaction with the sluggish pace of construction work at Tulsi Udyan. Furthermore, he reviewed the Ayodhya Vision 2047 and encouraged officials to expedite all projects related to road construction.

Earlier in the day, the chief minister visited the Hanuman Garhi temple and paid his respects to Ram Lalla. He subsequently proceeded to the Ram Janmabhoomi to seek Lord Ram’s blessings.

Review of Ram Mandir Construction

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath conducted a review of the ongoing construction of the Ram Mandir. Members of the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust briefed the CM on the completion of the ground floor of the Ram Mandir. During this visit, he also inquired about the well-being of the workers engaged in the construction activities.

Deepotsav: A Rehearsal for the Grand Opening Ceremony

Following the review of development projects, the chief minister informed the media that the Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya will serve as a rehearsal for the grand opening ceremony of the Ram Mandir in January 2024. He revealed, “The Prime Minister will be the chief guest at the opening ceremony of the Ram Mandir. This event will put an end to the five-century-long wait for the enthronement of Ram Lalla in the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Mandir.” On Sunday, the CM is scheduled to meet with saints and will also flag off buses from the transport department.

Night inspection

On Saturday night, chief minister Yogi Adityanath conducted an on-site inspection of various development projects in Ayodhya. The CM inspected Rampath, the multi-level parking at Tedi Bazar, and Bharm Path.

Chief Minister Distributes Certificates to House Owners

During an event held at the Ram Katha Museum, the CM distributed certificates to 108 house owners who are part of the Paying Guest project initiated by the Ayodhya administration. The Ayodhya administration has introduced a Paying Guest facility for devotees visiting Ayodhya. Selected participants in the project will be able to provide paying guest services to visitors coming to Ayodhya

