CM Gupta brings in 1,400cr fund to expedite local infra projects

Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday announced major reforms to expedite development works in the city such as the creation of ₹1400 crore Chief Minister’s Development Fund (CMDF) to support local infrastructure projects, faster fund disbursement under the MLA Fund Scheme, expanded authority for the municipal corporation to execute works in unauthorised colonies, and adoption of the updated Delhi Schedule of Rates (DSR) 2023 aimed at fast-tracking progress towards the making of ‘‘Viksit’ Delhi. CM also announced that the Delhi government has implemented DSR 2023 for all construction works. (Vipin Kumar)

In a statement, CM Gupta called these steps historic, adding that these steps will lead to greater transparency in construction projects. “These decisions will ensure rapid execution of development works, ease the burden on implementing agencies, and provide financial relief to construction companies, steering the Capital swiftly towards the vision of a ‘Viksit Delhi’”, said CM Gupta.

Gupta stated that CMDF is created to meet the infrastructural needs and any MLA requiring funds for a development project in their constituency can utilise this fund. The maximum cost of a single project has been fixed at ₹10 crore. The planning department will release 50% of the total project cost in advance, while the remaining 50% will be disbursed upon completion of the work.

The CM stated that consultations with officials, representatives, and contractors helped identify bottlenecks, leading to new measures and rule changes to fast-track infrastructure development.

“The reforms will speed up various delayed and stalled infrastructure projects in the city. From the day we assumed office, our priority has been to revive and accelerate development works. During our review, it became evident that certain procedural changes could significantly speed up project execution,” said CM Gupta.

CM also announced that the Delhi government has implemented DSR 2023 for all construction works. To be sure, DSR 2023 is a comprehensive document published by the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) that provides standardised rates for various construction-related items, including materials, labour, and services. It serves as a benchmark for cost estimation, budgeting, tendering, and payment in public construction projects across Delhi.

“With the implementation of DSR 2023, contractor companies will now be paid according to the updated rates for construction materials and labour. One key advantage of this change is that it is expected to attract larger companies to actively participate in development works,” CM office said in a statement.

