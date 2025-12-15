Search
Mon, Dec 15, 2025
CM Rekha Gupta says work timings for women workers relaxed

Dec 15, 2025

Under the revised framework, women can work night shifts between 9pm and 7am during summers, and between 8pm and 8am during winters

New Delhi: Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday said work timings for women have been relaxed and night shifts are now permitted in offices in the Capital.

CM said the move aimed to increase women participation (File photo)
“This permission has been accompanied by mandatory provisions requiring employers to ensure safe transportation and other essential facilities at the workplace. These measures are expected to expand employment opportunities while strengthening women’s economic participation and self-reliance,” CM Gupta said in a statement issued by the chief minister’s office (CMO).

Further, the statement mentioned that with the aim of boosting economic activity and employment, shops and establishments in Delhi have been permitted to operate on a 24x7 basis, excluding liquor shops. “This step is expected to encourage commercial growth, create new job opportunities and increase women’s participation in the workforce. In addition, the registration and renewal processes for small traders have been simplified to eliminate unnecessary procedural and paperwork-related hurdles,” she added.

Under the revised framework, women can work night shifts between 9pm and 7am during summers, and between 8pm and 8am during winters. “While restrictions on shops and establishments have been relaxed, employers have been mandated to prioritise women’s safety by providing adequate security, transport and other necessary facilities,” Gupta said.

She reiterated that worker-friendly policies will not only accelerate industrial and commercial activity but also strengthen inclusive and balanced development in the capital.

