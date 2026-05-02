CM reviews Patna Metro progress, pushes for speedy completion of key urban projects

PATNA: Chief minister Samrat Choudhary chaired a high-level review meeting on Saturday to take stock of the Patna Metro Rail project, proposed satellite townships and the ongoing JP Ganga Path integrated park development. Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary inspects Samagra Udyan Yojana at the bank of JP Ganga Path in Patna,Saturday (SANTOSH KUMAR/HT)

In the meeting held at the CM’s secretariat, principal secretary of the urban development and housing department (UDHD), Vinay Kumar, briefed the CM on the current status of these flagship initiatives. He earlier presented a detailed picture of the metro project’s progress and highlighted various practical and technical challenges, including reasons for cost escalation and delays in execution.

Officials at the meeting, also attended by chief secretary Pratyaya Amrit, updated the CM on the proposed 11 satellite townships aimed at promoting planned urbanisation across the state. Discussions touched upon the legal and procedural hurdles involved and the steps taken so far. A key proposal discussed was the personal rapid transit system to link Patna Airport with the metro network. The system is intended to provide seamless and convenient connectivity for air passengers, stated a press communique issued by the information and public relations department (IPRD).

Expressing concern over the pace of work, Choudhary directed officials to resolve all bottlenecks in the metro construction at the earliest and complete the project within the stipulated time frame. “Complete all projects within the fixed deadlines,” he said, adding that metro works should be accelerated so that people can get relief in daily commuting.

Choudhary emphasised the need for rapid development of the 11 satellite townships and asked officials to strictly follow the phased timeline prepared for them. He described the proposed personal rapid transit system as a useful modern transport solution that would greatly benefit travellers.

On the JP Ganga Path Integrated Park (phase-1), road construction department secretary Pankaj Kumar Pal said the 6-km stretch from Digha to Sabhyata Dwar (Gandhi Maidan) is targeted for completion by September 25, 2027. The project includes parks, pedestrian paths, cycle tracks, sports grounds, a women’s market, parking facilities and an urban lounge.

Following the meeting, the CM conducted an on-spot inspection of the Ganga Path project. He visited Digha, LCT Ghat and Bans Ghat to assess the ongoing works and gave necessary directions to officials for proper beautification and development of the area so that citizens can use it safely and enjoyably.

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PMC spends 40% of its revenue on waste management: Expert

A conference titled “From evidence to action: Environmental sustainability and urban futures in Patna” was jointly organized by The London School of Economics (LSE), Northeastern University and the Asian Development Research Institute (ADRI) here on Saturday.

Professor Swati Dhingra of LSE shared findings from a waste segregation study conducted with Professor Stephen Machin, revealing that training households led to benefits five times greater than costs, with sustained segregation practices. She noted that 40% of Patna municipal corporation’s revenue expenditure is spent on waste management.

Senior Bihar government officials emphasized practical steps for environmental protection. Dipak Kumar Singh, additional chief secretary, stressed the need to translate ideas into behavioral changes, particularly waste segregation at source. Chief information commissioner Tripurari Sharan called for a participatory approach to combat climate change through public awareness, while other officials like Amir Subhani and Harjot Kaur Bumrah highlighted citizen-focused sustainable power supply and the importance of education alongside reforms.