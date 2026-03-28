Jashpur, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Saturday transferred ₹27.15 crore into the bank accounts of 79,340 construction workers and their families under various government schemes, officials said. CM Sai disburses ₹27.15 cr to 79,340 workers in Chhattisgarh’s Jashpur district

The Direct Benefit Transfer was done during a district-level workers' conference in Jashpur, they said. Labour Minister Lakhanlal Dewangan was also present at the event.

Addressing the gathering, the chief minister reassured citizens that the ongoing tensions in West Asia would not impact the availability of petrol, diesel, or LPG in the state. India's strong diplomatic relations and effective foreign policy would ensure uninterrupted fuel supply, he said.

Sai also cautioned against misinformation being spread on social media, urging people not to panic or engage in hoarding. "Fuel availability will remain stable as it has in the past," he assured.

As part of central and state government schemes, the CM transferred ₹27.15 crore into the bank accounts of 79,340 construction workers and their families, said officials.

Highlighting welfare initiatives, the chief minister outlined 12 schemes for workers, including ₹20,000 maternity assistance, up to ₹1.5 lakh for housing, and enhanced subsidy support for e-rickshaw purchases.

He said that children of labourers securing top 10 ranks in board exams receive ₹2 lakh incentives.

He further spoke about the Deendayal Landless Agricultural Labourer Welfare Scheme, under which landless labourers receive ₹10,000 annually, and said that over ₹495 crore has recently been disbursed to such beneficiaries.

Praising the DBT system, Sai said the use of Jan Dhan accounts, which do not require a minimum balance, has ensured transparency by eliminating leakages and enabling direct transfer of benefits to recipients.

He also announced "universalisation of the Provident Fund system" and an increase in minimum pension to ₹1,000, along with improved access to free treatment through ESIC hospitals.

Describing workers as the backbone of the state's development, Sai said the government was committed to their welfare and future security.

Labour Minister Dewangan said workers' conferences are being organised across the state to maximise awareness and uptake of welfare schemes. He said that over ₹800 crore has been transferred directly to workers over the past two and a quarter years via DBT.

He also highlighted benefits such as maternity assistance, housing aid, scholarships, and the Atal Shiksha Yojana, which supports workers' children in accessing private education.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.