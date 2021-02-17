CM Uddhav Thackeray can’t accept Sanjay Rathod’s resignation: Narayan Rane
Chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray will not accept the resignation of forest minister Sanjay Rathod, claimed former chief minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Narayan Rane, while speaking to media persons in Thane on Tuesday. Rane remarked that Thackeray would first have to ask environment minister Aaditya Thackeray to resign for his alleged ties to the case regarding the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR).
Rane addressed a press conference in Thane to express his views on the Union budget. He also spoke on the suicide of a woman following which the forest minister had submitted his resignation on Tuesday to the CM. “Rathod might have sent his resignation to the CM, but the CM will not accept it as then he would have to ask Aaditya to resign due to the SSR case. The people of Maharashtra are still unaware who their actual chief minister is; Thackeray is merely the CM of Matoshree and not the state,” said Rane.
Thane mayor and Sena leader Naresh Mhaske refused to comment on the issue, while MLA Ravindra Phatak and guardian minister Eknath Shinde did not reply to HT’s calls.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
5-year-old mauled to death by stray dogs in Sangrur
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man’s body found stuffed in sack in Ludhiana’s Jagraon
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt school in Ludhiana closed as 15 students, two employees contract Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thane looks to raise Covid-19 vax target, staff strength at centres
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tweets by celebrities: Congress demands action against BJP’s IT cell, associates
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CM Uddhav Thackeray can’t accept Sanjay Rathod’s resignation: Narayan Rane
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Class 12 student killed outside Batala school over property dispute, 2 held
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ludhiana: Homeless man stabbed in neck during fight over food
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Social security dept to link Aadhaar with welfare schemes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Three-year-old girl allegedly raped by 13-year-old boy in MP’s Chhatarpur
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
16-year-old raped in Rajasthan’s Dholpur
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Civic Sanskriti: Neighbourhoods change, one small, concrete decision at a time
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MF Husain’s legacy in Hyderabad now reduced to rubble
- MF Husain's museum, Cinema Ghar, was inaugurated in 1999 by Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit and housed rare collections of the renowned artist from various phases of his life.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
47 killed as bus falls into 20-ft canal in MP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man shoots son dead in Tarn Taran
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox