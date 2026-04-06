Cold Store management directed to pay ₹61.39L compensation to victims’ families

Following the collapse of a portion of a cold storage facility in Chandapur, Prayagraj, on March 23, 2026, the facility’s management, owned by former minister Ansar Ahmed, has been directed to pay a total compensation of ₹61,38,750 to the families of the deceased. The labour department issued a notice to the management under the provisions of the Employees’ Compensation Act but has received no response so far. Rescue operation underway after a cold storage facility collapsed at Phaphamau area, in Prayagraj district (File)

The incident occurred last month when a section of the cold storage building collapsed, resulting in four workers’ deaths. After inspecting the site, the labour department issued compensation notices specifying the amounts to be paid to each victim’s family. As per the notice, compensation is fixed at ₹14,59,800 for the family of 36-year-old Sanoj alias Billar Chaudhary, a resident of Bihar; ₹16,80,000 for the family of 20-year-old Masinder Kumar; ₹16,60,275 for the family of 22-year-old Jyotish Kumar; and ₹13,38,675 for the family of 42-year-old Jagdish Kumar, a resident of Prayagraj.

Deputy labour commissioner Sumit Kumar stated that compensation under the Act is calculated based on the deceased worker’s age and remaining service period. However, despite the time elapsed, the management has not submitted any response.

He further clarified that if the management fails to comply with the notice, the families of the deceased will have to formally file cases with the labour department. Only after such cases are registered can the department initiate legal proceedings to recover the compensation amount.

Regarding the injured workers, the deputy labour commissioner said that compensation can be determined only after they have fully recovered and submitted their medical fitness certificates, which will allow for a proper assessment of their condition and entitlements.

It was also noted that the families of the deceased have already received ₹2 lakh each as financial assistance from both the central and state governments. The compensation directed by the labour department is separate from and in addition to this relief amount.