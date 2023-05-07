EUNOIA: Students showcase talent at Colvin Taluqdars’ literary fest

LUCKNOW City-based Colvin Taluqdars’ College organised a Literary Fest titled “EUNOIA” on Sunday. The word “EUNOIA” was taken as a title for the event as it meant camaraderie between the speaker and the listener. The fest began with the lighting of the lamp by Carlyle McFarland, Principal, La Martiniiere College (HT Photo)

The event witnessed Saraswati Vandana, a dance performed by girls, followed by debate competition, Hindi declamation, quiz, creative writing, and a sketching competition at various venues within the college premises. The topic for English debate was “Feminism is hoax in today’s society”. In the Hindi declamation contest participants from various schools delivered speeches spoken by great leaders of the world.

Earlier in the day, the programme began with the lighting of the lamp ceremony by Carlyle McFarland, Principal, La Martiniiere College. Meanwhile, Colvin’s Headmistress Sangeeta Chauhan and Anupama Singh, Principal, U.P. Board Wing greeted the guests.

The idea of this fest was concetualised by four student coordinators -- Srijan Tiwari, Anudrat Hada, Maulik Gupta, Saksham Rastogi. Along with them, the efforts of the staff, other Class 12th students, and Principal Anoop Raj made the event possibile.

On this occasion, McFarland spoke on the importance of literature and language in a student’s life. He also encouraged students to keep organising such programmes from time-to-time for their wholesome development.

Anjana Mishra, who has been a teacher in Loreto Convent for over 30 years, spoke about the importance of Hindi literature to the students. She is also a renowned author. The programme concluded with vote of thanks by DSangeeta Chauhan, headmistress of the College.

Notably, several schools participated in the Literary Fest organised by Colvin. La’Martiniere College, Seth M.R. Jaipuria, Brains Convent, St. Teresa’s Day School, Gurukul Academy and Al Huda School were present for various competition. La’Martiniere College, Seth MR Jaipuria and Gurukul Academy bagged maximum prizes.