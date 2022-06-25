Coming soon at east U.P. railway stations: Kulhad chai!
Forty railway stations in eastern Uttar Pradesh, including Pt Deendayal Upadhyay junction and Varanasi stations would soon serve tea in kulhads or earthen cups.
The Khadi Village Industries Commission (KVIC) would coordinate with potters to ensure supply of earthen cups to the railways.
“Around 18 months back, the ministry of railways had decided to introduce eco-friendly earthen cups at 400 railway stations across India,” an official said.
“As part of the plan, senior railway officials at Mughalsarai contacted KVIC, Varanasi officials for ensuring supply of earthen cups from potters,” a KVIC official said.
The official said that KVIC has started the process to coordinate between potters and railways for supplying earthen cups and plates.
“KVIC is coordinating between potters and railways for supply of these earthen cups or kulhads and eco-friendly earthen pots and plates. The supply of kulhads will begin at around 40 railway stations soon. The potters will supply them directly to railways,” said DS Bhati, director, KVIC Varanasi region.
The KVIC had also distributed over 3000 electric ‘chaaks (electric pottery wheels)’ to the potters in 12 districts, including Varanasi in last four years, he said.
He said the potters who make earthen cups in bulk would be linked to buyers, including railways. “The initiative will help increase potters’ income. The potters were preserving this craft of making earthen pots, which were eco-friendly and would help conserve environment. At the same time, it would help reduce use of plastic, paper cups,” Bhati said.
-
Pragati Maidan tunnel closed today for upkeep, not art tour, says PWD
The plan to put the murals and artwork in the newly inaugurated Pragati Maidan tunnel on public viewing make take a while yet, officials associated with the project have said, adding that the traffic movement closure in the tunnel on Sunday is being undertaken solely for maintenance purposes and road signage installation. Delhi traffic police also clarified that even pedestrian movement will not be allowed in the tunnel on June 26.
-
Ensure transparent election to managing panels of co-op societies: SAD MLA to Mann
Shiromani Akali Dal MLA from Dakha, Manpreet Singh Ayali, on the second day of the ongoing budget session of the Vidhan Sabha raised the issue of malpractices in the election of managing committees of milk and agricultural cooperative societies. He said that if the Aam Aadmi Party government is sincerely thinking about reforms, then they should end political influence in these societies and bring forward people associated with these sectors.
-
After Ashadi Wari, Pune Municipal Corporation has increased its testing centres from 10 to 16 as the civic body fears a spike in cases in mid-July. On June 4, total testing in Pune district was 1,750 whereas the testing was increased to 3,960 on June 23. Similarly, Pune city on June 4 reported testing at just 1,125 which was 1,747 on June 23, according to the district health department.
-
80 families in Bahraich district refuse immunisation for children: UNICEF
As many as 80 families in the Risia development block of the district have refused to vaccinate their children against regular immunisation, revealed UNICEF co-coordinator on Saturday. The DMC revealed most of the families belong to the minority community. United Nations Children Fund district mobilization coordinator Tahreem Siddiqui said despite so many efforts, people still have misconceptions about vaccination. Now teachers are also being engaged to make students aware of infectious diseases.
-
Renovation of Surya Kund project in Ayodhya to be expedited
Lucknow: As the state government has set a deadline for completion of all projects in Ayodhya, the local administration in the temple town regularly reviews progress of ongoing work. District magistrate of Ayodhya Nitish Kumar on Saturday carried out inspection of renovation work of Surya Kund. The historic kund is located at the 14 –kosi parikrama marg in Darshan Nagar, Ayodhya. He also inspected the under-construction railway over bridge in Darshan Nagar.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics