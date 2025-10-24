Communal clash in Kasganj: 11 detained, two cases registered

Two cases were registered, and 11 people were taken in custody after a communal flare-up in the Lahra road market area, within limits of Soron police station in Kasganj district of Aligarh division, on Thursday night. Police were deployed, and the situation remained under control, said superintendent of police (SP) Kasganj Ankita Sharma on Friday.

“Two groups from different communities clashed over a dispute regarding vehicle parking in front of a shop on Lahra Road in the Soron area of Kasganj district around 8 pm on Thursday. One group resorted to stone pelting, while the other fired shots in the air with a licensed rifle. Police arrived at the scene and brought the situation under control,” said SP Sharma.

“Two cases have been registered in connection with the incident, and 11 people have been taken into custody for questioning. Medical examinations were conducted, and three people are hospitalised, though none have serious injuries. No one was hit by bullets, as the firing was in the air. Necessary legal action is being taken,” said SP Kasganj.

“There is no law and order disturbance, and adequate police force has been deployed in the area,” she added.

Police officials also stated that the weapons used have been seized and vigilance is being maintained in the area.