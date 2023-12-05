Commuters at risk in Lucknow as ‘pothole plague’ persists despite govt claims

LUCKNOW Despite the state government’s assurances, Lucknow continues to grapple with the menace of pothole-ridden roads, posing a significant threat to the safety of its residents. Chief engineer of Lucknow Municipal Corporation, Mahesh Chandra Verma, assured citizens that tenders for 273 road improvements were approved last week. (HT Photo)

Authorities standing in front of the chief minister’s office declared that out of the 83,000 km of roads earmarked for repairs, an impressive 77,000 km have allegedly been revamped across the state. The Public Works Department (PWD), National Highways (NH), and municipal corporations boast a 93% achievement rate against their set targets.

The government’s focus on road repairs, intended to enhance overall infrastructure, seems to have missed crucial patches. The road in Vinamra Khand near Kathautha, particularly in front of LPS, and the lanes near Talab Gagani Shukla in Yadunath Sanyal ward are riddled with potholes. Raja Ram Mohan Rai ward, spanning from Prag Narayan Road to Jai Prakash Nagar trisection to Balu Adda, also experiences deteriorating road conditions. Similar complaints arise from Moulviganj (from Nullah Fatehganj Pipleshwar Mahadev temple to Tedhi Bazar), New Ganeshganj Punjabi Mohalla, Moti Nagar to Arya Nagar, and the road from Tilak Nagar Kundari Rakabganj to Siddhnath temple.

Mukesh Singh Chauhan, a seasoned Congress corporator, pointed out the government’s lapse. “Urban development minister AK Sharma visited Harihar Nagar in Ismailganj ward, where the roads are still not made, despite being in a dire state. Residents, including a 10-year-old dengue-affected child Aarush Maurya, are suffering.” Residents echo these concerns. Jagdish Mathur, a Vinamra Khand local, pointed out the perilous condition of the road in front of LPS, stating that over 1,000 students traverse it daily, risking injury.

Chief engineer of Lucknow Municipal Corporation, Mahesh Chandra Verma, assured citizens that tenders for 273 road improvements were approved last week, with ongoing work aimed at making LMC-maintained roads pothole-free. However, he acknowledged the challenge, noting that several roads under the purview of PWD, LDA, and the Housing Board were also undergoing repairs.

Manish Verma, superintendent engineer of PWD, echoed optimism, claiming that over 95% of city and state roads have been marked and repaired. Assurances were made that all roads would soon be pothole-free. The onus now lies on authorities to translate promises into tangible improvements, ensuring the safety and well-being of Lucknow’s residents.