Complaint filed in Dhanbad against makers of film ‘Ghooskhor Pandit’

The controversy surrounding the upcoming film Ghooskhor Pandit has intensified across the country, with a formal complaint now lodged at Dhanbad Police Station against the film’s director, producer and artists. The complaint was filed by mayoral candidate Mukesh Pandey, who has sought legal action against those associated with the movie. Mayoral candidate Mukesh Pandey, who has complained against the makers of ‘Ghooskhor Pandit’, in Dhanbad on Monday (HT PHOTO)

Pandey, who began his public life as a student leader and later served as district president of the BJP’s youth wing before becoming a member of the party’s state executive committee, recently filed his nomination for the post of Mayor in Dhanbad.

On Monday, Pandey reached the police station along with his supporters and submitted a written complaint, alleging that the film’s title deliberately targets and insults the Brahmin community. He claimed that the use of the word “Pandit” in a negative context suggests that the entire community is corrupt, which he described as highly objectionable.

“The title Ghooskhor Pandit deeply hurts the sentiments of the Brahmin society. ‘Pandit’ is a term of respect, and portraying it in a negative manner appears to be a deliberate attempt to defame and insult the community,” Pandey said. “Such content spreads social discord and cannot be tolerated.”

He further demanded strict action against the film’s director, producer and artists, and called for an immediate ban on the film until the matter is resolved. Pandey also warned that if appropriate steps are not taken, members of the Brahmin community may be compelled to launch a protest.

Officer-in-Charge of Dhanbad Sadar Police Station Manoj Pandey said, “We have received the complaint and appropriate action will be taken following the investigation.”