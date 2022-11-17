Complete electrification of railway tracks by next year: GM North Eastern Railway

Keeping in mind the convenience and comfort of the passengers, North Eastern Railway (NER) is working relentlessly and has completed 80 per cent work of railway track electrification. The total railway route of 3471 km will be completed by next year, stated general manager NER Chandra Veer Raman in Gorakhpur on Thursday.

While welcoming the advisory committee for a meeting, GM NER termed the move as an opportunity to get feedback from the people. He said that in the current year, 2021-2022, around 622 km of railway track has been electrified, including the railway line from Shohrat Garh to Pachperwa and to Lalkuan and Kathgodam.

Raman said NER has completed 90 per cent of rail tracks of broad gauge. He also said that in order to enhance facilities for passengers, 27 escalators and 29 lifts had been set up at 21 railway stations of the NER.

Apart from providing the best facility to the passengers, NER has also generated jobs under the ‘one station one product’ scheme, he added.

In the meeting, representatives of 10 members of parliament and 54 nominated members raised various issues and demanded restarting of the concession for senior citizens.

Abdur Rahman