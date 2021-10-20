Home / Cities / Others / Cong govt in Punjab should implement, rather than talk: AAP
others

Cong govt in Punjab should implement, rather than talk: AAP

Kultar Singh Sandhwan has also claimed that the new CM was behaving as if the previous four years, it was not the Congress that was in power
AAP Kisan Wing President Kultar Singh Sandhwan has said the Punjab government needed to fix deadlines for implementation than just talk. (HT photo)
AAP Kisan Wing President Kultar Singh Sandhwan has said the Punjab government needed to fix deadlines for implementation than just talk. (HT photo)
Published on Oct 20, 2021 01:00 AM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent

Chandigarh The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday accused the ruling Congress of running away from the long-pending burning issues of the state.

AAP Kisan Wing head and MLA Kultar Singh Sandhwan the Congress leaders and the state government should fix a date for implementation of their agenda and promises instead repeatedly talking about these.

“Chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi is behaving as if the government of the last four-and-a-half-years was not of the Congress, but only of Capt Amarinder Singh. Similarly, (Punjab Congress chief) Navjot Sidhu is writing letters as if he is not the president of the ruling party but is a leader of the opposition party,” he told reporters at a press conference.

Sandhawan also demanded that a session of the state assembly should be called immediately for time-bound resolution of all the pending issues. AAP legislators Kulwant Singh Pandori, Manjit Singh Bilaspur and Amarjit Singh Sandoa were also present on the occasion.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 20, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out