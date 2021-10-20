Cong govt in Punjab should implement, rather than talk: AAP

Chandigarh The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday accused the ruling Congress of running away from the long-pending burning issues of the state.

AAP Kisan Wing head and MLA Kultar Singh Sandhwan the Congress leaders and the state government should fix a date for implementation of their agenda and promises instead repeatedly talking about these.

“Chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi is behaving as if the government of the last four-and-a-half-years was not of the Congress, but only of Capt Amarinder Singh. Similarly, (Punjab Congress chief) Navjot Sidhu is writing letters as if he is not the president of the ruling party but is a leader of the opposition party,” he told reporters at a press conference.

Sandhawan also demanded that a session of the state assembly should be called immediately for time-bound resolution of all the pending issues. AAP legislators Kulwant Singh Pandori, Manjit Singh Bilaspur and Amarjit Singh Sandoa were also present on the occasion.