Congress forms fact-finding team to look into allegations on Bijapur encounter

The Congress on Tuesday constituted a fact-finding committee to probe the Bijapur encounter in Chhattisgarh in which 12 suspected Maoists were killed on May 10, the party said, two days after the villagers alleged that the encounter was “fake”. A scene from Friday’s encounter site in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district.

The team is led by tribal leader and former deputy speaker of Chhattisgarh legislative assembly Santram Netam and includes Indra Shah Mandavi, Vikram Mandavi, Janak Ram Dhruv, Savitri Mandavi, Devti Karma, Rajnu Netam and Shankar Kudiam.

State Congress president Deepak Baij issued a letter in this regard and urged the members to submit a detailed fact-finding report as soon as possible.

On Friday, security forces said they gunned down 12 Maoists, including Budhu Oyam and Kallu Punem, both members of military company number 2 of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist) outfit who carried rewards of ₹8 lakh each on their heads. Others killed in the encounter were Gangaloor area committee member of Maoists, Lakhe Kunjam, and member of military platoon number 12, Bhima Karam, who had rewards of ₹5 lakh each on their heads. The other deceased, militia platoon commander Sannu Lakom and vice-head of the Janata Sarkar (people’s government) Avlam, were carrying a bounty of ₹2 lakh each.

Two days later, on May 12, the local villagers who reached Bijapur for the bodies of deceased claimed the area residents were gunned down by the security forces and the encounter was fake. Villagers claimed that some villagers had gone to pluck tendu leaves from the forest and started running when security forces moved towards them and shot them.

Congress MLA and senior leader Kawasi Lakhma also questioned the encounter and demanded that there should be proper investigation by the government.

“It has now come to light through the media that among the 12 people killed in Pedia, who were alleged to be Maoists, were in reality tendu leaf collectors from nearby villages. Therefore, on behalf of the society, the Congress Party is sending a state-level investigation team to look into the matter,” said Lakhma.

He further said if the situation remains such, the tribals shall gradually go extinct away from this region.

“…It was the tendu leaves collecting season, and it is a known habit of the police to kill tribals indiscriminately and branding them Maoists. In such a situation, all the tribals will gradually get wiped out from there. If tribals who are the region’s identity do not survive here, how can Bastar be there? Therefore, the BJP government must put an end to such incidents with immediate effect, and also initiate adequate investigation,” Lakhma added.

Manish Kunjam, president of the Adivasi Mahasabha and former Communist Party of India (CPI) leader, said that he will visit the village on Wednesday as the encounter has raised several questions.

“Police have recovered a 10 ‘bharmaar” (muzzle rifle) which can fire once, and it will take at least 30 minutes to reload it, which clearly indicates that something is fishy. I along with my team will visit the village and then talk to the media,” said Kunjam.

State BJP leaders claimed that Congress should also think before speaking over encounters because it affects the morale of the security forces.

“Congress leaders should think before speaking. It has an adverse impact on the morale of security forces. Secondly, the fact-finding team should also find out whether the villagers are speaking in fear of Maoists or not ,” said Ajay Chandrakar, chief spokesperson of the BJP.

Meanwhile, deputy inspector general of police, (South Bastar) Kamalochayan Kashyap refused to comment over the fact-finding team; however, he had earlier refuted the claims of villagers and said all killed were Maoists.