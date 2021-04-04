Congress leaders meet CM over unequal fund allocation, Raut’s remarks on UPA chief

Mumbai Senior Congress leaders on Saturday expressed their unhappiness to chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray over the “unequal allocation” of development funds to their ministers in the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. Thackeray assured to resolve the issue, if any.

The leaders, during the meeting at CM’s official residence Varsha, also raised an objection against the statement made by Shiv Sena’s chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut over the latter’s suggestion to make Nationalist Congress Party (BJP) chief Sharad Pawar as the chairperson of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA), a post currently held by interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi, party insiders said.

It was also decided to constitute a coordination committee to review the common minimum programme on the basis of which the MVA government was formed. The committee will have national and state-level leaders from the three ruling parties — Sena, NCP and Congress.

The delegation of Congress leaders, including state Congress president Nana Patole and public works department (PWD) minister Ashok Chavan, was led by party’s Maharashtra in-charge HK Patil. It was Patil’s first meeting with Thackeray after he took over charge of the state Congress unit.

“We have brought to the notice of CM some concerns raised over the distribution of funds and how the departments handled by Congress ministers are suffering owing to want of funds. CM also expressed his concern about the issue and assured to look into it. He also said he will resolve the lapses, in case there are any,” Patil told reporters outside Varsha.

On Friday, Patole had said that Congress ministers are getting an unequal share in fund allocation.

“There is a discontent among Congress legislators over the distribution of funds. NCP and Shiv Sena [ministers] are getting more development funds,” Patole had said after attending a meeting of Congress ministers and leaders.

Speaking over Raut’s statement on UPA leadership, Patil said, “With regard to Raut’s statement, I have received lots of complaints. But today in a news report, Raut said he didn’t mean that Sonia Ji be replaced. I think after this [clarification], there is no issue left.”

Patil also said the party wants the common minimum programme to be reviewed.

“He [Thackeray] said it will be reviewed at ministers’ level. Also, a committee, with two representatives from national and state level from each of the parties, will be set up. They will review its implementation and make improvements, if needed,” the Congress in-charge said.