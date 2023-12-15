Congress workers pray for success of ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’
Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) president Ajai Rai along with several party workers took out a ‘Darshan-Poojan yatra’ in Varanasi on Friday and prayed for the success of the ‘UP Jodo Yatra’ scheduled to begin from Saharanapur on December 20.
Party’s city unit president Raghvendra Chaubey and district unit president Rajeshwar Singh Patel organised the yatra.
Rai along with other Congress workers and leaders reached Lord Bada Ganesh Temple and offered prayers. He then offered prayers at Baba Kaal Bhairav and Baba Kashi Vishwanath. Rai also paid obeisance at Neechibagh Gurudwara and a church and offered a chadar at Beniyabagh Dargah.
The UPCC president later paid tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his death anniversary.