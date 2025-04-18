Conservationists demand Global Heritage City status for Agra

Ahead of the World Heritage Day on Friday (April 18), a group of heritage conservationists here in Agra have demanded Central government’s intervention to secure ‘global heritage city’ status for Agra. (Pic for representation only)

The Agra Heritage Group held a meeting on Wednesday and once again reiterated its demand for Agra to be granted the status of “Global Heritage City”. The group emphasised that despite having three UNESCO World Heritage Sites — Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, and Fatehpur Sikri—along with a rich tapestry of historical monuments and cultural traditions, Agra has yet to earn this prestigious recognition.

Prominent heritage activists Braj Khandelwal, Dr Mukul Pandya, Gopal Singh, and Mehranuddin attended the meet. The attendees deliberated on the challenges faced by Agra’s rich heritage and emphasized the urgency of coordinated action to safeguard the city’s architectural, historical and cultural identity.

Members of the Agra Heritage Group expressed concern that increasing encroachments, the deteriorating condition of the Yamuna, and the lack of awareness among locals about their heritage are gradually eroding the identity of this historic city.

In a statement released after the meeting, the group said, “If cities like Jaipur and Ahmedabad can be granted World Heritage City status based on their cultural heritage, why should Agra lag? The city is not just a tourism hub but a unique example of India’s composite culture.”

Concern raised over condition of Yamuna

The members also raised concerns over the Yamuna, which was once the lifeline of Agra but is now a victim of pollution and neglect. This has a direct impact on both Agra’s heritage and its environment.

Listing out the point of concerns and its demand, the group sought concrete steps for cleaning and conserving the Yamuna, revitalization of old buildings and markets, instilling pride and responsibility among citizens for their heritage, and promotion of heritage-based tourism. The group has urged the Central and state governments to take swift and concrete action in this direction so that Agra remains a cultural gem for future generations.