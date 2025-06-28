Constable held for fake currency racket in Meerut

HT Correspondent The gang reportedly tricked people by promising them large amounts of money in exchange for smaller investments. (For representation only)

: Police in Meerut have uncovered a fake currency racket and arrested four people, including a serving police constable from Ghaziabad. The arrested constable has been identified as Imran, who is currently posted in the Ghaziabad Police.

The arrests were made by the Mawana Police and the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team. According to deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Abhishek Kumar Patel, the gang was running a clever scam where they hid fake currency notes between real ones to fool people.

During the operation, the police seized 18 bundles of ₹500 notes and 19 bundles of ₹200 notes. In each bundle, only the top and bottom notes were real, while all the others in between were fake.

Along with the fake currency, the police also recovered a Brezza car used in the crime, a country-made pistol, a live bullet, and a pistol-shaped lighter. Police believe the lighter may have been used to scare or threaten victims.

The gang reportedly tricked people by promising them large amounts of money in exchange for smaller investments. Once the deal was made, they handed over bundles that looked genuine at first but were filled with counterfeit notes.

While four members of the gang have been arrested and are now being questioned, three others managed to escape. Police have launched a serious search to catch those who ran away.DSP Patel said the gang may have links in other districts as well. A full investigation has begun to find out how far the fake currency racket has spread and who else may be involved.