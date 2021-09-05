Home / Cities / Others / Cop injured in firing at Moga check-point
The incident happened in Darapur village on the Faridkot link road on Sunday evening. (HT file)
The incident happened in Darapur village on the Faridkot link road on Sunday evening. (HT file)
others

Cop injured in firing at Moga check-point

The cop, Paramjeet Singh, has been injured in the leg and is now admitted to the Moga civil hospital. Till the filing of this report, the two accused had not been identified
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 05, 2021 08:33 PM IST

Moga A head-constable of Moga police was injured after two bike-borne men fired at cops, who signalled them to stop at a check-point in Darapur village on the Faridkot link road on Sunday evening. Both the accused have been arrested.

The cop, Paramjeet Singh, has been injured in the leg and is now admitted to the Moga civil hospital. Till the filing of this report, the two accused had not been identified.

Moga senior superintendent of police Dhruman H Nimbale said, “The accused seemed suspicious. On being signalled to stop, one of two fired at the police team. Both have been booked under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC. Further investigation is on.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.