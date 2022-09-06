Home / Cities / Others / Cops track down Bandra teen in Bellary

Cops track down Bandra teen in Bellary

others
Published on Sep 06, 2022 11:23 PM IST

In a 48-hour operation, cops managed to locate the missing 15-year-old girl and her boyfriend in Bellary in Karnataka

The schoolgirl lives with her parents and younger brother in Bandra (west). (HT File)
The schoolgirl lives with her parents and younger brother in Bandra (west). (HT File)
ByGautam S. Mengle

Mumbai: On the back of the recent disappearance and murder of Andheri resident Vanshita Rathod, Bandra police swung into action on Tuesday to track down a 15-year-old girl, who went missing since Sunday. In a 48-hour operation they managed to locate her and her boyfriend in Bellary, Karnataka.

The schoolgirl lives with her parents and younger brother in Bandra (west).

In her complaint on Monday, the mother stated that on Sunday, the two went to Prabhadevi to visit Ganesh pandals. After they returned home, the girl told her mother that she was going to visit some more pandals in her locality. When the mother returned home at around 9:30 pm after running some errands, she was nowhere to be found and her phone was switched off.

Her enquires with the neighbours were futile. She then approached cops. The Bandra police registered a case of kidnapping against unknown persons.

Orders were issued to investigate the case on priority. When queried, the parents denied that girl was in any romantic relationship.

“They were genuinely in the dark. However, the girl’s call detail record (CDR) helped us with the clues. We isolated the one number, apart from her parents’, with which she had exchanged the highest number of calls before going missing. The number was registered in the name of a young man from Bhandup. Cellular location mapping also placed him frequently in close proximity of the girl,” said an officer with the Bandra police station.

A coordinated effort between Bandra and Bhandup cops revealed that the boy was missing as well. This sent a chill down their spine. Parallel enquiries were made using the his CDRs and his brother’s number was obtained eventually.

“We called his family to the police station and probed them on Monday. We learnt that he has an uncle who lives in Bellary, Karnataka. We reached out to him and learnt that the two were with him,” the officer said.

After counselling from cops and the respective parents, the two left for Mumbai on Tuesday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • This was the first rain-related death in September as the city is witnessing one of the highest rainfall in many years. (File image)

    Bengaluru: Girl electrocuted after she tried to cross waterlogged road, dies

    In a tragic incident, a 23-year-old girl died due to electrocution in Bengaluru's Whitefield Road on Monday. According to police, Akhila was working as an office administrator and she was on her way home when she died. Close to her home, the road was flooded with knee-deep water. Nearby residents and Akhila's parents alleged that she died due to the negligence of BBMP and other civic authorities. However, they are yet to file a complaint.

  • The Pakistani Rangers violated ceasefire Tuesday morning as it targeted Border Security Force (BSF) troops in unprovoked firing along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir (HT File Photo)

    Pak violates ceasefire along International Border in Jammu

    The Pakistani Rangers violated ceasefire Tuesday morning as it targeted Border Security Force troops in unprovoked firing along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir, an official said. The BSF gave a “befitting reply” to the firing in the Arnia sector of Jammu district, he said. The BSF Jammu public relations officer also said there was no casualty on the Indian side.

  • In the suicide note, the man admitted to killing his mother and mentioned his depression.

    Delhi man who killed mom before suicide was depressed: 77-page suicide note

    The 27-year-old Rohini resident who killed himself three days after killing his mother cited 'depression' and 'unemployment' in his 77-page suicide note, the police said. The man was thinking about taking his life for about two years, police claimed based on the suicide note. He admitted killing his mother and mentioned depression in the suicide note. He wrote that unemployment was another reason for which he took the decision, police said.

  • Upset over being neglected by the party leadership, Punjab Mahila Congress president Balvir Rani Sodhi has resigned from her post. (HT PHOTO )

    Neglected, Punjab Mahila Congress chief resigns

    Upset over being neglected by the party leadership, Punjab Mahila Congress president Balvir Rani Sodhi has resigned from her post. Sodhi has sent her resignation to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, citing family circumstances as the reason for quitting. The Punjab Mahila Congress chief was reportedly upset over being “neglected” by the state leadership. Party leaders are learnt to have reached out to Sodhi to placate and convince her to withdraw her resignation.

  • Large parts of Bengaluru are waterlogged due to incessant rains. (Basavaraj Bommai (Facebook))

    Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai blames Congress for current Bengaluru mess

    Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday blamed the “mal-administration” by the previous Congress government for the current mess in Bengaluru. He pinned the blame on Congress for giving permission of construction of (commercial) structures. This comment comes in the backdrop of the civic apathy in India's IT capital that has left large portions of the city under water.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 06, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out