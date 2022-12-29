Counselling for admissions to Ayush colleges in U.P. in January

LUCKNOW Counselling for over 100 Ayush colleges in state will be conducted in the first and second week of January. “The entire counselling process will begin in the first week of January,” said Dr Arvind K Verma, director of homeopathy, who has been made the nodal officer of counselling for under-graduate seats. Meanwhile, Dr PC Saxena, director of Ayurved, who has been made the nodal officer for counselling on post-graduate seats, said, “We hope to begin counselling soon. Meetings for the same are in final stage and dates will also be announced.”

This year, counselling will be conducted by the NIC. The decision was taken in the wake of the “admission scam” in 2021 admissions. In the last academic session, counselling was done to select candidates for the 7,338 seats in homeopathy, ayurved, and unani colleges. A total of 6,797 seats -- including those in government and private colleges -- were allotted under Ayush. Among them, 891 allotments were identified as “doubtful”. These 891 names included nine students who never even took the NEET exam but got seats and took admission. As per rules, admission is given only to a candidate who has taken the NEET exam.

The outsourced agency that was hired to conduct counselling is currently under the scanner and 19 people have so far been arrested in the ongoing investigation being carried out by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force. At present, the list of successful candidates, who cleared NEET-2022, is being verified with the national testing agency (NTA) that conducted the entrance test for MBBS, BDS, homeopathy, ayurved, unani seats in the country.

This time, utmost precaution is being taken to ensure a free and fair counselling process. To this end, additional check points have been introduced in the software used for counselling. The team conducting counselling is also being monitored to avoid any irregularities this time.