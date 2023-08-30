DElEd counselling to commence from Sept 15

The counselling process for admission to Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) training course-2023, formerly called Basic Training Certificate (BTC), will start from September 15. U.P. headquarters of the Exam Regulatory Authority in Prayagraj. (HT File)

According to the schedule released by special secretary Yatindra Kumar, the state rank of the candidates will be released on September 12. Subsequently, the admission process is proposed to conclude by November 20.

The training is scheduled to start from November 21, said state education department officials.

More than 4 lakh candidates have registered for admission in DElEd till Monday evening.

Out of these, 2.25 lakh have completed all the online application prerequisites, including fee submission. The final date for online registrations is August 31, while the deadline for application fee deposit extends until September 2. Applicants have until September 5 to obtain printouts of their completed online application.

The initial phase of counselling, spanning from September 15 to October 6, will facilitate candidates in selecting their preferred institutes and allocating institutions based on the order of category-specific merit. Both government and private institutes’ available seats will be taken into consideration. By October 17, candidate information post-admission will be uploaded.

The subsequent second phase of counselling and college allotment is scheduled to take place from October 26 to November 10. This two-week span will provide further opportunities for candidates to secure their chosen institutions for pursuing the DElEd training course.

The DElEd is a two-year diploma programme for candidates aspiring to be a teacher in primary and upper primary schools. At present, DElEd course is offered by around 3,000 private colleges, 67 government-run district institutes of education and training (DIETs) and one College of Teacher Education (CTE) in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.

