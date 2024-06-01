 Country’s oldest female voter casts her ballot in Fazilka dist - Hindustan Times
Sunday, Jun 02, 2024
Country's oldest female voter casts her ballot in Fazilka dist

ByGaurav Sagar Bhaskar
Jun 02, 2024 05:56 AM IST

A resident of Ghubaya village, 118-year-old Indro Bai saw a team visiting her house to facilitate her.

Ferozepur

The country’s oldest female voter, 118-year-old Indro Bai, cast her vote in Fazilka district under the Ferozepur parliamentary seat on Saturday.

A resident of Ghubaya village, Indro exercised her right to franchise through a postal ballot, facilitated by the district administration, which sent a team to her house.

Born in Pakistan on January 1, 1906, Indro Bai later migrated and settled in Fazilka, Punjab. Her grandson, Avinash Singh, shared that Indro Bai, a widow, has eight children — a son, Karnail Singh, who is dead, and seven daughters, who are all married and living in different cities.

Indro Bai has 32 grandchildren, all of whom are married.

A team from the local administration honoured her at her home, recognising her dedication to participate in the democratic process despite her age and physical limitations.

Fazilka deputy commissioner Senu Duggal acknowledged that Indro Bai is country’s oldest female voter. “Elderly voters like Indro Bai are a source of inspiration for the youth. She also cast her vote with enthusiasm in the previous elections,” the DC said.

New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 02, 2024
