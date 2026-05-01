Couple, 2 kids killed after SUV hits motorcycle in Shahjahanpur

A couple and their two children were killed after a speeding SUV rammed into their motorcycle near the Bhura Mainari overbridge in the Puwaiyan police station area of Shahjahanpur district on Thursday. The impact was so severe that the children were thrown nearly 10 feet away. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The victims have been identified as Arun Kumar alias Kanhaiya (40), his wife Seema Devi (35), their daughter Diksha (8), and son Naitik (6), residents of Ramnagar Bagiya locality in Nigohi, stated Shahjahanpur additional superintendent of police (ASP), Rural, Bhaware Diksha Arun.

According to police, Arun had travelled with his wife and children to Sirkhidi village in Puwaiyan on April 28 to attend a wedding. On Thursday, while returning, a speeding SUV struck their motorcycle near the Bhura Mainari overbridge, critically injuring all four.

According to police and eyewitnesses, the motorcycle was allegedly being ridden on the wrong side while entering the flyover, reportedly to take a shortcut and the rider was not wearing a helmet. At the same time, the Bolero, said to be travelling at over 100 kmph, crashed into the two-wheeler with great force.

The impact was so severe that the children were thrown nearly 10 feet away, suffering fatal head injuries. Arun and Seema were dragged under the SUV for some distance, resulting in critical injuries.

Local residents rushed to the spot after hearing screams following the crash. Soon after, station house officer Rajendra Kumar Rawat reached the scene with a police team. By then, Arun, Naitik and Diksha had died, while Seema, who was critically injured, was taken to the community health centre in Powayan, where doctors declared her dead.

Circle officer Praveen Malik said the driver fled the scene abandoning the four-wheeler following the collision. The vehicle, reportedly registered in the Puwaiyan area, has been seized, and efforts are underway to trace and arrest the accused.

Arun, a daily wage labourer, is survived by another daughter who was not present at the time of the accident.

Superintendent of police Saurabh Dixit said a case has been registered and efforts are underway to trace the absconding driver. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.