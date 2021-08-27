Couple robbed of car on gunpoint in Ludhiana

When the city police were busy with their late-night mock drill at Amar Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar Interstate Bus terminal on Wednesday, two armed men robbed a couple of their Maruti Brezza car on gunpoint in J-block of Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar.

The incident took place around 10.30pm when the couple, identified as Saurabh Sharma, 27, of Rajguru Nagar, and Meenakshi Sharma, 25, had come to the area to purchase milk.

While Sharma went to the booth, his wife waited in the car parked on the roadside. Meanwhile, a white-coloured Tata Indigo car stopped beside the couple’s car. Two men, wearing white kurta-pajamas, alighted from the vehicle and brandished a gun at Meenakshi.

They told her to keep mum and get off the car. She showed no resistance and did as she was told. The men then drove off with both cars, towards Ferozepur road.

After the robbers left the spot, Meenakshi narrated the incident to her husband, who then informed the police.

Sarabha Nagar station house officer, inspector Paramdeep Singh said that an alert has been sounded in the city and other districts. An FIR has been lodged against the unidentified robbers, who were three or more in number. Police are also scanning closed-circuit television cameras for more clues.