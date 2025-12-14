Court clerk crushed to death by speeding SUV in Lucknow; driver flees For representation only

A 32-year-old court clerk was killed after being hit and allegedly run over by a speeding SUV in the Gomti Nagar area on Saturday morning, police said.

The incident occurred around 6 am near Sushma Hospital in Vibhuti Khand when the victim was standing by the roadside drinking tea. Eyewitnesses said the SUV, travelling at high speed from the Faizabad Road side, struck the man with such force that he was thrown nearly 50 feet.

Police said that as the driver attempted to flee, the vehicle allegedly ran over the victim’s abdomen, killing him on the spot. Local residents chased the SUV and briefly managed to stop it, but the driver escaped before police arrived.

The deceased was identified as Sunil Kumar, a resident of Gangapurwa village in Sitapur district. He worked as a clerk (munshi) for a lawyer at the Allahabad High Court’s Lucknow bench and lived in a rented accommodation near Sushma Hospital.

Vibhuti Khand police station SHO Amar Singh said the body has been sent for postmortem examination. “Further action will be taken after receiving a formal complaint. Efforts are underway to identify and arrest the absconding driver,” he said.

Police said the Fortuner involved in the incident is registered in Amethi district. The vehicle, which was displaying a BJP flag and a legislative assembly pass, has been seized. The front portion of the SUV was severely damaged in the collision.

Sunil is survived by his wife Sarita and two children.