Court grants bail to man involved in cleric’s murder during Nuh riots

Gurugram A city court granted bail to a man allegedly involved in the murder of a cleric who was shot dead inside the Anjuman Jama Masjid in Sector 57 after it was vandalised by a violent mob during the 2023 Nuh communal riots.

The court of additional district judge Puneet Sehgal directed the accused, Sukhraj alias Kubra of Bandhwari village, to furnish a bail bond of ₹1 lakh with one surety of equal amount. He was in jail for almost two years.

Gurugram police public relations officer, Sandeep Kumar, said the court allowed the regular bail petition of the accused on Wednesday with conditions that prosecution may move court anytime for cancellation of the bail if he is found involved in any criminal activity.

Four other accused, Naveen Kumar, Rakesh alias Bhola, Akash and Naveen (all identified by their first names) were granted bail by another court in the city. Three other accused were granted bail by the Punjab and Haryana High Court in July 2024.

The court observed that it deems appropriate to grant regular bail to the accused as all the co-accused were given the benefit, and keeping Sukhraj in judicial custody without further justification would lead to infringement of his fundamental rights.

The communal riots broke out during an annual religious procession in Nuh on July 31, 2023, leaving six people including a home guard dead, and more than 72 injured.

The riots had spread till Gurugram following which an armed mob barged inside the mosque and shot dead its naib imam Mohammad Saad on the intervening night of July 31 and August 1. The mosque was later set on fire.