Covid curbs extended till June 3 in Jharkhand

RANCHi

The Jharkhand government on Tuesday decided to extend the lockdown in the state by another week during which interstate, interdistrict movement of people would continue to remain shut.

The restrictions, which first came in force on April 22 with stricter measures introduced from May 13, were to end 6 am on May 27. After Tuesday’s decision, all these restrictions would continue to be in force till 6 am on June 3.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the state disaster management committee chaired by chief minister Hemant Soren, a statement from the CM office said.

“The Swasthya Suraksha Saptah (lockdown) has been extended till 6 am on June 3. All the restrictions which are currently in place would continue to be in force,” the statement said.

The officials said mandatory e-paas system for travel within the city from 7am to 2 pm, when essential services are allowed, would continue to remain in place.

However, government employees, media persons, employees of big companies and industrial units have been exempted from the e-pass system. Their office IDs would be enough would be considered as pass for their travel, the statement said.

The government has also decided to open its Secretariat, with 33 per cent attendance in all its departments. However, all officials from the level of joint secretary and above are expected to attend office regularly.